Car hits, seriously injures woman walking in crosswalk in Harrison Twp.

Crews were called to the crash involving a pedestrian reported at 2:07 p.m. at state Route 48, North Main Street, and East Nottingham Road, according to a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office crash report.

Rosario Castillo of Dayton was walking north on state Route 48 in the marked crosswalk when she was struck by a 2008 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Sabrina Miller, 20, of Dayton, that turned left from state Route 48 to head east on East Nottingham Road, the report stated.