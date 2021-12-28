Car hits, seriously injures woman walking in crosswalk in Harrison Twp.

A 62-year-old woman was seriously injured when she was hit by a car Monday afternoon while crossing the street in Harrison Twp.
Crews were called to the crash involving a pedestrian reported at 2:07 p.m. at state Route 48, North Main Street, and East Nottingham Road, according to a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office crash report.
Rosario Castillo of Dayton was walking north on state Route 48 in the marked crosswalk when she was struck by a 2008 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Sabrina Miller, 20, of Dayton, that turned left from state Route 48 to head east on East Nottingham Road, the report stated.
Castillo was taken to Kettering Health Dayton, formerly Grandview Medical Center.
Miller was issued a citation for right of way when turning left.
