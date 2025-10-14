Car wash on Brandt Pike to turn into ‘Tunnel of Terror’ haunted attraction on select nights

Credit: Tommy's Express Credit: Tommy's Express

“Tommy’s Express has offered its Tunnel of Terror experience nationwide since 2022, although many of our locations had been hosting their own spooky car wash events prior to that,” said Communications Manager Austin Brunner. “Our teams saw a market for the event and decided it should be offered nationally.”

For $20 per vehicle, guests can expect “The Works” car wash complete with eerie sound effects, themed decorations, masked team members and jump scares.

“To make the most of the experience for guests, sites adjust their car wash belt down to the slowest possible speed. Once the gate arm goes up, expect 3 minutes of terror,” the website states. “But fear not, some sites may have a few tricks and treats in place before and after the tunnel.”

This experience is free for unlimited members at the Huber Heights location.

Regular washing will end one hour prior to the start of the Tunnel of Terror experience to prepare for the event, the website states.

“This is the perfect experience for any fans of spooky, haunting thrills,” Brunner said.

MORE DETAILS

Tommy’s Express has a second location in the Dayton region at 1221 E. Second St. in Franklin. This car wash will also transform into its Tunnel of Terror experience 6-9 p.m. Oct, 18, 23 and 25.

For more information, visit tommys-express.com/tunnel-of-terror.