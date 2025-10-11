Careers of the future: Dayton Public sophomores learn what’s ahead for them

The students were able to walk around various displays, such as the county’s Auditor, Treasurer, Probate Court, the Water Department, Jobs and Family Services, and many more, and match their interests and aptitudes with careers.

Students recently took a career aptitude test in school, Rice said, and were able to interact with careers that matched their strengths or any interesting career.

Tierra McGee, Dayton Public Schools senior academic coordinator, said she hoped the students came away with a better understanding with how county government works as well as understanding many of the options that they have after graduation.

McGee said Dayton students generally stay in the community after graduating high school, so the fair helps them see jobs available locally.

“It’s a great opportunity for them,” McGee said. “I want kids to give back to our community as well.”

Montgomery County Commissioner Mary McDonald said she hoped students learned about not just what jobs they can get after graduation, but some budgeting and a chance to see less visible county work, like collecting and disposing of tires.

“Those are things that kids don’t always see, and they get an opportunity to be a part of those things,” McDonald said.

Montgomery County also has a youth jobs program through YouthWorks, which pays students over the age of 14 to work in various government and nonprofit jobs, and provides job counseling to help students succeed.

“Just being able to get out and be exposed to things that are happening in the country and those individuals who are willing to open their doors to support our young people, it makes a great program,” McDonald said.