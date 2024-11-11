CareFlight called to 3-vehicle crash involving school bus in Darke County

A medical helicopter was called after a crash involving two passenger vehicles and a school bus near Greenville in Darke County Monday afternoon.
Darke County dispatchers said that the crash was reported at 4:48 p.m. at the intersection of state Route 121 and Childrens Home-Bradford Road.
Dispatchers said there were no students aboard the bus.
CareFlight was called to the scene, but it is unclear how many people were injured or the severity of their injuries.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
