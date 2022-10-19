dayton-daily-news logo
Careflight called to Darke County crash

Careflight was called to the scene of a crash in Jackson Township, Darke County Wednesday afternoon.

According to Darke County dispatchers, the crash involved two vehicles and was reported at 4:38 p.m. at the intersection of Young and Zumbrum roads.

Careflight was called to the scene, touching down at about 5:15 p.m.

It is unclear how many people were injured or the severity of their injuries.

Initial reports said that one person may have been trapped in the crash.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

