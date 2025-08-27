CareSource invests in Cincinnati startup

RadleyCare will provide peer support services for people with serious mental illness across the state using a proprietary web-based platform to meet virtually or in-person, said Anson Frericks, co-founder and CEO of Radley Health.

The company has more than 300 certified peer counselors who will work as independent contractors.

The company incorporated at the end of 2024 and expects to launch services by the end of the month.

CareSource’s investment will be used to identify gaps and enhance services throughout Ohio.

The amount of the investment was not disclosed.

Frericks said RadleyCare will initially focus on Ohio, but sees future expansion possibilities through the agreement with CareSource.

“I think it’s a real stamp of approval for what we are doing,” he said about the investment.

Explore Miami Valley South opens enrollment for cancer study

He said RadleyCare has service agreements in place with several Dayton and Cincinnati area organizations working with mental health patients including Five Rivers Health Centers, Talbert House and the Lindner Center of Hope.

The venture is a personal one for Frericks, who said he has a close family member with bipolar 1 disorder.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness estimates about 575,000 Ohioans have a serious mental illness, according to a 2025 report.

CareSource administers one of the nation’s largest Medicaid managed care plans. RadleyCare accepts 100% of Ohio Medicaid for its peer support services.