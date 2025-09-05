Casey’s General Store proposes Franklin location

Gas stations require conditional use approval, said City Manager Jonathan Westendorf.

A public hearing on the site plan is scheduled during the Wednesday Franklin Planning Commission meeting in the city building at 1 Benjamin Franklin Way.

The gas station and convenience store would go on three parcels at the southwest corner of East Second Street/Ohio 73 and Eastlawn Drive, adjacent to Walgreens, according to documents submitted to the city.

Although there is a single-family house on each parcel, the properties are zoned commercial, Westendorf said.

Each house would be razed and the property consolidated into the 1.59-acre lot on which Casey’s would be built, according to the proposal.

Casey’s also is seeking a conditional use approval to construct a ground sign with an electronic message.