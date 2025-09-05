Casey’s General Store proposes Franklin location

A Casey’s General Store and gas station is proposed in Franklin.
Casey’s is seeking to build a more than 4,300-square-foot convenience store, a gas canopy with 10 fuel pumps and 21 parking spaces on a 1.6-acre property at 1288 E. Second St., across from Walmart.
Gas stations require conditional use approval, said City Manager Jonathan Westendorf.
A public hearing on the site plan is scheduled during the Wednesday Franklin Planning Commission meeting in the city building at 1 Benjamin Franklin Way.
The gas station and convenience store would go on three parcels at the southwest corner of East Second Street/Ohio 73 and Eastlawn Drive, adjacent to Walgreens, according to documents submitted to the city.
Although there is a single-family house on each parcel, the properties are zoned commercial, Westendorf said.
Each house would be razed and the property consolidated into the 1.59-acre lot on which Casey’s would be built, according to the proposal.
Casey’s also is seeking a conditional use approval to construct a ground sign with an electronic message.
About the Author