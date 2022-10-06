Cause of large fire at Wagner Ford Landfill under investigation

Fire investigators are looking into the cause of a large fire Wednesday night at the Wagner Ford Landfill in Dayton.
Dayton firefighters responded to the landfill in the 2600 block of Wagner Ford Road after a large pile of logs, branches, mulch and other natural wood items caught fire.
The pile was approximately 70 yards long and 50 yards across, said Capt. Brad French, Dayton Fire Department public information officer.
Fire crews worked through the night and Thursday morning to make sure all hot spots were cooled, he said.
No injuries were reported.
The landfill was closed Thursday, but is scheduled to reopen at 7:30 a.m. Friday, a worker told the Dayton Daily News. The Wagner Ford Landfill accepts leaves and green debris.
