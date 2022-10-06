dayton-daily-news logo
X

Cause of large fire at Wagner Ford Landfill under investigation

Local News
By
17 minutes ago

Fire investigators are looking into the cause of a large fire Wednesday night at the Wagner Ford Landfill in Dayton.

Dayton firefighters responded to the landfill in the 2600 block of Wagner Ford Road after a large pile of logs, branches, mulch and other natural wood items caught fire.

The pile was approximately 70 yards long and 50 yards across, said Capt. Brad French, Dayton Fire Department public information officer.

ExplorePassenger: Plane sliding off Dayton runway ‘wasn’t scary,’ but could have been much worse

Fire crews worked through the night and Thursday morning to make sure all hot spots were cooled, he said.

No injuries were reported.

The landfill was closed Thursday, but is scheduled to reopen at 7:30 a.m. Friday, a worker told the Dayton Daily News. The Wagner Ford Landfill accepts leaves and green debris.

In Other News
1
Ohio reports fewer than 10,000 COVID cases for first time since April
2
Passenger: Plane sliding off Dayton runway ‘wasn’t scary,’ but could...
3
Bing Davis honored with Citizen Legion of Honor Award
4
Troopers to focus on I-70 for speed, seat belt, OVI enforcement
5
Recall: Tea kettle from Target poses burn risk, fire hazard

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top