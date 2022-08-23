Cedarville University gets anonymous $8 million donation for facilities

Cedarville University announced it has received an anonymous $8 million donation toward improving facilities, bringing the university within $11 million of its larger fundraising goal.
The $8 million gift toward Cedarville’s $125 million fundraising campaign, “One Thousand Days Transformed,” is the third-largest donation in the university’s history. The donation moves the campaign total to $114.5 million, according to the school.
The largest private gifts to Cedarville University are an anonymous $12 million donation in the fall of 2020 and the $10 million contribution from the Scharnberg family to help build the $38 million Lorne C. Scharnberg Business Center.
This month, Cedarville opened two of the largest infrastructure projects that are part of the One Thousand Days campaign. One is an $8 million expansion to its Callan Athletic Center, adding new athletic facilities, as well as new classrooms, labs, and administrative centers. The other is the $7.5 million Duane Wood Residence Hall, which will house 108-120 women.
The 65,000-square-foot Scharnberg Business Center will house the university’s school of business, the communications department, and the Center for the Advancement of Cybersecurity, according to university officials. Cedarville will break ground on the Scharnberg Center during the university’s homecoming ceremonies, Sept. 30 to Oct. 1.
Of the fundraiser’s $125 million goal, $92.5 million is dedicated to improving university facilities. To date, $74.6 million has been committed to the facilities portion of the campaign, the university said. Since the campaign launched in October 2021, more than 14,000 people have donated.
To date, $20.54 million has been committed to student scholarships, $8.49 million has been dedicated to programs to enhance student life, and $9.36 million has been contributed to growing the university’s endowment funds, according to the school.
“The campaign has experienced unprecedented success, for which I am grateful to the Lord for His blessings,” said Cedarville University President Thomas White. “This anonymous gift — and the thousands of other gifts — will be used to continue helping Cedarville University transform the lives of students through an education marked by biblical excellence.”
