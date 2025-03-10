Centerville aims to garner public feedback on new long-term plan

The plan builds upon Centerville’s recent work and aims to ensure “a thriving and sustainable future” for Centerville.

“This is a key moment in the planning process, where we’ll present draft goals and recommendations,” the city said on its Centerville Forward site. “Your feedback is essential in refining these ideas before the plan moves forward.”

The open house is set for 6 to 7:30 p.m. March 18 at Centerville Police Department Training Center, 155 W. Spring Valley Pike.

Centerville last adopted a comprehensive plan in 2004.

Centerville Forward garnered more than 500 responses during the first round of community engagement last summer. The draft goals and recommendations reflect the community’s initial input, officials said.

“We want members of the community to participate because they have the lived experience and citizen expertise that we are counting on to help inform this plan,” Centerville City Planner Ian Vanness said in a statement.

A comprehensive plan serves as a long-term guide that reflects the community’s values and aspirations, the city said. It’s the broadest public policy document a city can create for future physical development, incorporating input from residents, businesses and other stakeholders.

Explore Centerville Library renovation brings temporary changes

While not a legally binding document, the plan can influence budgeting decisions, zoning ordinances and land development regulations.

“We’re a city with only so much available land,” Vanness said. “This is a chance for us to look at where to focus development and redevelopment efforts. The plan provides clarification on the city’s goals that center around land use.”

The open house will allow community members to review preliminary plans, ask questions and give feedback directly to city staff.

Online engagement is slated to open on the project website, centervilleforward.com, starting Wednesday.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Open house to offer public feedback on the city’s new comprehensive plan

WHEN: 6 to 7:30 p.m. March 18

WHERE: Centerville Police Department Training Center, 155 W. Spring Valley Pike, Centerville

MORE INFO: Those unable to attend can provide feedback online by emailing ivanness@centervilleohio.gov.