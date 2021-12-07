Centerville approves staff pay raises, higher golf fees

That does not include City Manager Wayne Davis. Last month Centerville council approved a two-year extension for Davis through Aug. 20, 2024, with a pay raise to $193,170 annually, records show.

Davis’ salary hike is retroactive to Aug. 21, according to the agreement.

Golf course changes

Yankee Trace golf membership packages that ranged from $495 to $3,595 this year — depending on specific options — will cost from $525 to $3,850 next year.

The planned individual greens fees for next year at the 150-acre, city-owned course, according to documents, include:

** Monday through Thursday, $21 to $22 for nine holes, $39 to $40 for 18 holes;

** Friday, $23 to $24 for nine holes, $44 to $46 for 18 holes;

** Holidays and weekends, $25 to $26 for nine holes, $49 to $52 for 18 holes.

The rate hikes come as the course has surpassed 68,000 rounds played this year, just shy of 2020′s all-time high of 69,500. That 2020 total shattered the previous best of 58,549 rounds two years ago, course administrator Steve Marino has said.

Uptown land news

** Council approved three measures involving Uptown land that the city announced buying at 98 W. Franklin St. earlier this month — one ratifying the purchase contract with Daniel Doepke and Treva Doepke; another involving a deal for Coldwell Banker Heritage to manage the property; and a third to lease the house to John and Jessica Schuler, who live there.

Last week the city said it had purchased the slightly more than 1 acre property for $235,000 and is considering converting part of the site into additional parking — one of the priorities for the $11.4 million Uptown revitalization plan.

The sale was recorded Nov. 9, Montgomery County land records show. The city has no immediate plans for the property, Communications Director Kate Bostdorff said.

It will be rented for $900 a month, Centerville records show.

Budget and Yankee TIF

Council set Dec. 20 public hearings for the 2022 operating budget and the Yankee Social Row Tax Increment Financing District.

City records show next year’s proposed budget has about $62.1 million in operating costs. That includes a nearly $33.8 million general fund, a $16.3 million capital improvement fund and $2.49 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The TIF involves 7.5 acres of vacant city-owned at the southeast corner of Yankee Street and West Social Row Road. Centerville’s board of education has already approved the TIF deal.

The city is seeking to attract an Austin Landing financial firm to build on a site that officials said has been difficult to develop over the years without incentives because of the amount of wetlands on it.