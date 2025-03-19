Centerville bans recreational cannabis dispensaries, keeps medical options open

Centerville City Council voted unanimously to block recreational cannabis dispensaries, but voted 4-3 to not extend the ban to medical marijuana dispensaries. Voting “yes” to ban such businesses were council members Belinda Kenley, Jennifer McLaughlin and John Palcher. Voting not to ban them were Compton and council members Mark Engert, JoAnne Rau and Bill Serr.

The move comes after city staff presented regulatory options to council and determined that both measures are “in the best interest of the city for protecting the public health, safety and welfare” of its citizens.

Ohio legalized medical marijuana in September 2016 via House Bill 523. However, Centerville’s city council placed a hold on medical marijuana businesses in August 2016, extended it in May 2017, and let it expire. Even after the moratorium ended, medical marijuana was not included in the city’s Unified Development Ordinance (UDO), which guides local land use, zoning, and planning.

In November 2023, Ohio legalized recreational marijuana through Issue 2. Adults 21 and older can now buy up to 2.5 ounces at licensed dispensaries or grow up to six plants each (12 per household). Local governments can ban cannabis businesses within their borders, but people can still possess, use or grow marijuana.

In November 2023, Centerville council imposed nine-month bans on medical and recreational cannabis businesses to explore regulations. The bans were extended in August 2024 and were set to expire on May 9.

For adult-use recreational cannabis dispensaries, the council-imposed ban will take effect April 16. Medical marijuana dispensaries will officially become permitted May 9.