Centerville brewery collaborates with Death Grip Donuts on limited-time beer

Loose Ends Brewing in Centerville has teamed up with Death Grip Donuts for a new limited-time beer that delivers a perfect balance of sweet, spicy and rich chocolate flavors.
Cientifico Loco, a Mexican Hot Chocolate Donut Stout brewed with Death Grip Donuts, ancho chilies, habanero peppers and German chocolate, will be released Friday, Nov. 29.
“It’s definitely for the bold,” said Loose Ends Brewing owner John Loose. “What I really like is that little touch of heat at the end.”
Customers will taste the sweetness from the chocolate with a little hint of the chilis.
Cientifico Loco will be available on tap or in cans to take home. A pre-sale announcement is coming soon.
To celebrate, the brewery is hosting a pop-up with Death Grip Donuts 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 30. Donuts and beer will be available for breakfast. Death Grip Donuts will feature a Mexican Hot Chocolate Donut created just for the occasion.
“We’ve poured our passion for creativity into this brew, and we can’t wait to share it with the community. It’s not just a beer — it’s an experience,” said Cameron Hill, who owns Death Grip Donuts with Lainey Lucas.
Loose Ends Brewing, located at 890 S. Main St., will remain open after the pop-up for the Ohio State vs. Michigan game.
