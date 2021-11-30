Centerville considers higher fees at Yankee Trace golf club

•Holidays and weekends: $25 to $26 for nine holes; $49 to $52 for 18 holes.

Higher rates are also recommended for nine- and 27-hole golf memberships, as well as packages for golf instruction and practice facilities.

Fees are evaluated annually based “on market trends and historical sales,” a memo from Yankee Trace Administrator Steve Marino states.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic started, people “flocked to local golf courses” after medical experts said the sport offered a safer environment than many activities in the coronavirus era, he added.

Centerville City Council is expected next week to consider the recommendations.