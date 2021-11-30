Centerville considers higher fees at Yankee Trace golf club

CENTERVILLE — The city is considering increasing fees for The Golf Club at Yankee Trace players next year.
Proposed greens fee rate hikes include rounds for all seven days of the week and holidays, Centerville records show.
The planned increases for next year at the 27-hole city-owned course at 10000 Yankee St., according to documents, include:
•Monday through Thursday: $21 to $22 for nine holes; $39 to $40 for 18 holes;
•Friday: $23 to $24 for nine holes; $44 to $46 for 18 holes;
•Holidays and weekends: $25 to $26 for nine holes; $49 to $52 for 18 holes.
Higher rates are also recommended for nine- and 27-hole golf memberships, as well as packages for golf instruction and practice facilities.
Fees are evaluated annually based “on market trends and historical sales,” a memo from Yankee Trace Administrator Steve Marino states.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic started, people “flocked to local golf courses” after medical experts said the sport offered a safer environment than many activities in the coronavirus era, he added.
Centerville City Council is expected next week to consider the recommendations.
