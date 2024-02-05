BreakingNews
King Charles III has cancer and is receiving treatment, Buckingham Palace says

Centerville Dunkin’ grand reopening is Tuesday

Credit: Submitted Photo

Credit: Submitted Photo

Local News
By
0 minutes ago
X

The Centerville Dunkin’ store at 9010 S. Main St. near Spring Valley Pike has reopened after a remodel.

A grand reopening celebration is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb 6. Officials from Gilligan Company, the franchisee of this location, managers and employees will present a donation to The Humane Society of Greater Dayton during a ribbon cutting. There will also be photo ops with Sprinkles.

This location had temporarily closed in November for a refresh and reopened to the public on Jan. 22, according to Julea Schuh Remke, a spokeswoman for Dunkin’ franchisee Gilligan Company.

Explore‘Pierogies with a Purpose’ to benefit Miami Valley Meals

“The newly remodeled Next Gen restaurant offers Centerville a first-hand look at Dunkin’s enhanced store experience, with a modern look that provides a fresh, friendly, vibrant, and engaging environment,” a press release from the company said.

Customers can expect:

  • Signature cold beverages served through a tap system such as iced coffee, iced tea, cold brew, and nitro-infused cold brew
  • A front-facing bakery case for a closer look at baked goods
  • A double drive-thru for faster service
  • A digital order status board for those that ordered ahead via the Dunkin’ app

The 1,700-square-foot restaurant offers indoor seating and complimentary Wi-Fi for guest. This location employs about 19 crew members and is currently hiring.

ExploreMiamisburg gelato shop now offering lunch with soups and sandwiches on menu

Gilligan Company owns 47 Dunkin’ franchises in Cincinnati, Columbus, Dayton and Northern Kentucky, and has plans to open a new location in Xenia. Gilligan also owns some Subway, Popeyes and GoCo locations.

In Other News
1
Coroner IDs man killed in head-on crash in Washington Twp.
2
Man killed in shooting at Jefferson Twp. bar ID’d
3
Gas odor prompts investigation at Fairborn middle school
4
Man dies after being hit by SUV in Riverside last month
5
Huber Heights police investigating Saturday shooting

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over seven years of experience in the media field.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top