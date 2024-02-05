Centerville Dunkin’ grand reopening is Tuesday

This location had temporarily closed in November for a refresh and reopened to the public on Jan. 22, according to Julea Schuh Remke, a spokeswoman for Dunkin’ franchisee Gilligan Company.

“The newly remodeled Next Gen restaurant offers Centerville a first-hand look at Dunkin’s enhanced store experience, with a modern look that provides a fresh, friendly, vibrant, and engaging environment,” a press release from the company said.

Customers can expect:

Signature cold beverages served through a tap system such as iced coffee, iced tea, cold brew, and nitro-infused cold brew

A front-facing bakery case for a closer look at baked goods

A double drive-thru for faster service

A digital order status board for those that ordered ahead via the Dunkin’ app

The 1,700-square-foot restaurant offers indoor seating and complimentary Wi-Fi for guest. This location employs about 19 crew members and is currently hiring.

Gilligan Company owns 47 Dunkin’ franchises in Cincinnati, Columbus, Dayton and Northern Kentucky, and has plans to open a new location in Xenia. Gilligan also owns some Subway, Popeyes and GoCo locations.