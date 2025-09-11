Centerville Fall Fest returns to Stubbs Park with family fun, vendor village

It will feature a range of family-oriented activities and seasonal attractions. The city of Centerville’s Kids Zone will include a corn maze, corn pits for sensory play, inflatables, family bingo with prizes, a petting zoo, kids crafts, balloon animals and other interactive experiences.

Character appearances organized by Fairy Godmother Events are slated to include portrayals of two witches, a skeleton king and a galactic bounty hunter. Centerville High School’s Forte A Capella group is scheduled to perform in the Kids Zone from 2-4 p.m.

The Heart of Centerville and Washington Twp. will host Vendor Village, featuring more than 100 local vendors and food trucks offering a variety of goods and handcrafted items.

Hayrides will be provided by Fairy Godmother Events and will feature themed characters throughout the ride.

A pumpkin patch will be available with free pumpkins while supplies last. “Pumpkin Parking” will be offered by the Heart of Centerville to allow attendees to store their pumpkins while continuing to participate in festival activities.