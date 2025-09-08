Centerville man found guilty of sexually abusing 14-year-old girl

A jury found a Centerville man guilty of sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl.
What was he convicted of?
• Michael Ryan Smith, 35, was found guilty of three counts each of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and sexual battery and one count of rape, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
What was he accused of?
• Smith allegedly sexually abused a teenaged girl multiple times.
• The investigation started on Nov. 7 after the girl told her aunt, according to Kettering Municipal Court records.
• She was medically examined at Dayton Children’s Hospital, where medics reported she had injuries “consistent with the allegations made," according to court documents.
• Smith and the teen were known to each other.
What happens next?
• Smith is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 19.
