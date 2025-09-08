Centerville man found guilty of sexually abusing 14-year-old girl

A jury found a Centerville man guilty of sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl.

What was he convicted of?

• Michael Ryan Smith, 35, was found guilty of three counts each of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and sexual battery and one count of rape, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

What was he accused of?

• Smith allegedly sexually abused a teenaged girl multiple times.

• The investigation started on Nov. 7 after the girl told her aunt, according to Kettering Municipal Court records.

• She was medically examined at Dayton Children’s Hospital, where medics reported she had injuries “consistent with the allegations made," according to court documents.

• Smith and the teen were known to each other.

What happens next?

• Smith is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 19.

