Centerville man found guilty of sexually abusing 14-year-old girl

• Michael Ryan Smith, 35, was found guilty of three counts each of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and sexual battery and one count of rape, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

What was he accused of?

• Smith allegedly sexually abused a teenaged girl multiple times.

• The investigation started on Nov. 7 after the girl told her aunt, according to Kettering Municipal Court records.

• She was medically examined at Dayton Children’s Hospital, where medics reported she had injuries “consistent with the allegations made," according to court documents.

• Smith and the teen were known to each other.