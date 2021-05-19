dayton-daily-news logo
Centerville promotional and marketing business plans Thursday event

Local News | 38 minutes ago
By Nick Blizzard

CENTERVILLE – A locally owned franchise focusing on promotional products and marketing services for businesses and organizations has opened.

Fully Promoted of Centerville operates 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 264 N. Main St., next to Bill’s Donut’s.

The business owned by Michelle Monhollen and Robert Steffek is holding a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. Thursday.

It offers branding and marketing services for businesses and groups, creating customizable campaigns with a wide variety of products like apparel, promotional products, printed materials and lead generation.

The Centerville business works with a wide range of industries including nonprofits, automotive, safety, healthcare, insurance, financial, education, construction and churches.

A part of the United Franchise Group, Fully Promoted ranks in the Top 20 of Promotional Products distributors in the United States.

The Centerville business can be contacted at (937) 434-0404. Its website can be found at https://fullypromoted.com/locations/centerville-oh/.

