Centerville promotional and marketing business plans Thursday event

CENTERVILLE – A locally owned franchise focusing on promotional products and marketing services for businesses and organizations has opened.
Fully Promoted of Centerville operates 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 264 N. Main St., next to Bill’s Donut’s.
The business owned by Michelle Monhollen and Robert Steffek is holding a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. Thursday.
It offers branding and marketing services for businesses and groups, creating customizable campaigns with a wide variety of products like apparel, promotional products, printed materials and lead generation.
The Centerville business works with a wide range of industries including nonprofits, automotive, safety, healthcare, insurance, financial, education, construction and churches.
A part of the United Franchise Group, Fully Promoted ranks in the Top 20 of Promotional Products distributors in the United States.
The Centerville business can be contacted at (937) 434-0404. Its website can be found at https://fullypromoted.com/locations/centerville-oh/.