Centerville restaurant closes, will be replaced with Filipino cuisine eatery

Habibi's Restaurant, 263 N. Main St., Centerville, announced its closure Tuesday, May 6, 2025. It will be replaced by L's Kusina, which will offer Filipino cuisine. STAFF FILE PHOTO

Habibis Restaurant, 263 N. Main St., Centerville, announced via social media Tuesday night that it had permanently closed, but L’s Kusina, which will offer Filipino cuisine, will open in its place.

Located across the street from Bill’s Donuts, the new restaurant will be owned by Joseph and Liezel Armijo, according to the post.

“Born and raised in the Philippines, Liezel has always dreamed of opening her own restaurant — and now that dreaming is coming true!” Habibi’s said on Facebook.

Habibis made its debut in August 2023 as International Cafe & Delicatessen, but eventually changed its name. It offered wraps, subs and sandwiches made from Halal lunch meats, plus a variety of waffle options.

