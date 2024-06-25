Centerville school board OKs 6 layoffs, bringing total staff reductions to 48

The board reexamined the matter after the levy rejection and decided it needed to further eliminate staff.

“The vote ... was really just to implement the final piece of the reduction plan that was originally voted on in January,” said Board President Allison Durnbaugh. “It wasn’t anything new. It was just implementing that final reduction plan due to the levy failure in March.”

Durnbaugh said the reduction in force has included 48 positions, with 17 of them certificated employees and 31 of them classified employees. Most of them came via retirements or resignations, but six of them had to occur via the layoffs the board approved Monday, Durnbaugh said.

Superintendent Jon Wesney said in March that district leaders would need to discuss a return to the ballot over the coming months. Durnbaugh said Tuesday that two options that voters could see on the ballot are a new property tax levy or a new earned income tax levy.

Approximately 80 of the district’s funding comes from local taxes because it doesn’t receive as much from the state and federal government as other districts, Durnbaugh said.

Explore Luxury builder plans townhomes for Uptown Centerville

What to know

Centerville schools plans to hold several public forums and informal meetings in July to allow the community to give input on and ask questions about that funding. The tentative schedule of those forums is as follows:

Community forums:

6 p.m. July 10 at Cline Elementary Auditorium, 99 Virginia Ave.

6 p.m. July 16 at Central Theatre at Centerville High School, 500 E. Franklin St.

Informal meetings:

5 p.m. July 11, Weller Elementary, 9600 Sheehan Road

8 a.m. July 12, John Hole Elementary, 180 W. Whipp Road

Informal meetings also are set to occur July 18, 19, 24 and 25, but locations are yet to be determined, Durnbaugh said.