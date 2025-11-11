Central State set to replace faulty fire alarm system in dormitory

Both appropriations were unanimously approved by the Ohio Controlling Board, which vets requests for previously set aside state funds.

According to the appropriation request from Central State University, $200,850 will cover the cost to repair the damaged fire alarm system. The Ohio Facilities Construction Commission (OFCC) had issued a public exigency declaration on Oct. 13, mandating the university take “exigent action” to evaluate and replace the damaged system.

In addition, the appropriation sets $850,000 toward HVAC updates and maintenance and $150,000 toward bathroom repairs.

Monday also saw the approval of a separate appropriation request for $236,600, this time from the OFCC.

The money will be paid out to Thomas Porter Architects for the completion of a three-phase assessment that will produce condition assessment reports for every building on campus, along with with broader reports that “synthesize findings, provide updated campus maps, photographs, and stakeholder input, and highlight maintenance and life safety items requiring immediate attention.”

