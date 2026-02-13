Chaminade Julienne names new president

Meixner announced last April that he would be stepping down at the end of the 2025-2026 school year. He spent 22 years in the role.

Kevin Weckesser, chair of the CJ board of trustees, said Wright “embodies the values of the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur and the Marianists, CJ’s founding orders.”

“David is a relational and inspirational leader who builds authentic connections by listening, quickly assessing and executing on long-term visions and plans,” Weckesser said.

Jennifer Theibert, chair of the search committee, said qualities the committee looked for in the next president included proven leadership experience, a strong strategic vision, operational excellence, relational leadership and a good understanding of finances.

“Dr. Wright’s experience and leadership style aligned closely with what the search committee, Board, Marianists, and Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur believed was essential to lead CJ into its next chapter,” Theibert said.

Before Wright began working at Subiaco Academy, he served in multiple capacities at Gettysburg College in Pennsylvania, including assistant vice president and development officer and director of athletics.

He completed his undergraduate work at the State University of New York and received a master’s degree from Brigham Young University. Leadership development was the topic of his dissertation for his doctoral degree from George Washington University.

Wright said he and his wife, Cindy, are “thrilled” to join the CJ family.

“For me, leading Chaminade Julienne Catholic High School will entail caring about others, never asking anyone to do anything I am not willing to do myself, loving my fellow constituents, and humbly serving the institution,” Wright said.