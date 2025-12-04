Breaking: Montgomery County commissioner calls on state, local agencies to ‘conduct comprehensive reviews’ of county jail

‘Champion:’ Base, communities salute DDC CEO Hoagland

Jeff Hoagland was honored as a ‘local defense community champion’ by the Association of Defense Communities
Jeff Hoagland, president and chief executive of the Dayton Development Coalition, holding a copy of the coalition's strategic plan. MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF

Jeff Hoagland, president and chief executive of the Dayton Development Coalition, holding a copy of the coalition's strategic plan. MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF
Local News
By
7 minutes ago
X

The top ranking officer at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base had high praise for the leader of the Dayton Development Coalition as the Association of Defense Communities honored him as a “local defense community champion.”

Jeff Hoagland, coalition president and chief executive, was one of 27 people from across the nation to receive that honor, which celebrates people who, the association said, seek to “strengthen the connection between military installations and the communities that support them.”

“We could not ask for a better community partner, than Jeff Hoagland,” said Lt. Gen. Linda Hurry, interim commander, Air Force Materiel Command, which is headquartered at Wright-Patterson. “He cares so deeply for our airmen and their families, and we are so thankful for his support. As a member of my command civic leader program, Jeff not only supports Wright-Patterson Air Force Base but the entire command as well.”

Col. Dustin Richards, commander of the 88th Air Base Wing at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, recognizes Jeff Hoagland, president and CEO of the Dayton Development Coalition. The Association of Defense Communities has named Hoagland as a "local defense community champion." Contributed

icon to expand image

Hoagland was recognized during a recent DaytonDefense luncheon.

The coalition is the principal community organization in the Dayton-Springfield area advocating for Wright-Patterson, Springfield Air National Guard Base, the Dayton Veterans Affairs Medical Center and service members across the region.

Founded in 1994, the coalition works in 14 regional counties with public and private regional partners to protect and grow jobs. Hoagland has served in the position since 2011.

“Jeff has been a steadfast champion for the Dayton region for decades,” said J.P. Nauseef, CEO of JobsOhio. “From supporting the Hometown Heroes program to celebrating military families, to advancing the Civic Leader Program that enhances missions at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Jeff has helped build the foundation that continues to attract new missions, defense contractors, and the service members who protect our nation and enrich our communities. His dedication, collaboration, and belief in this region have made Dayton a national leader and helped position Ohio as the most military-friendly state in America.”

In Other News
1
Lebanon Correctional inmate dies; 2 prison workers on leave
2
Man accused of stabbing person 30 times, stealing Middletown cruiser...
3
Montgomery County commissioner calls on state, local agencies to...
4
Dayton NAACP opposes Hara Arena site for Ohio-run mental health...
5
Pilot ejects safely in Air Force Thunderbird crash

About the Author

Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.