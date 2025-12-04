‘Champion:’ Base, communities salute DDC CEO Hoagland

“We could not ask for a better community partner, than Jeff Hoagland,” said Lt. Gen. Linda Hurry, interim commander, Air Force Materiel Command, which is headquartered at Wright-Patterson. “He cares so deeply for our airmen and their families, and we are so thankful for his support. As a member of my command civic leader program, Jeff not only supports Wright-Patterson Air Force Base but the entire command as well.”

Hoagland was recognized during a recent DaytonDefense luncheon.

The coalition is the principal community organization in the Dayton-Springfield area advocating for Wright-Patterson, Springfield Air National Guard Base, the Dayton Veterans Affairs Medical Center and service members across the region.

Founded in 1994, the coalition works in 14 regional counties with public and private regional partners to protect and grow jobs. Hoagland has served in the position since 2011.

“Jeff has been a steadfast champion for the Dayton region for decades,” said J.P. Nauseef, CEO of JobsOhio. “From supporting the Hometown Heroes program to celebrating military families, to advancing the Civic Leader Program that enhances missions at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Jeff has helped build the foundation that continues to attract new missions, defense contractors, and the service members who protect our nation and enrich our communities. His dedication, collaboration, and belief in this region have made Dayton a national leader and helped position Ohio as the most military-friendly state in America.”