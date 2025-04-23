Charges filed against man in fatal stabbing in Dayton

Perkins is accused of stabbing 52-year-old Ronnie Wells multiple times.

On Sunday, Dayton police responded to a stabbing reported at Golden Villa apartments in the 500 block of Scranton Street.

Officers found a man, later identified as Wells, bleeding from multiple stab wounds below his waist, according to court records.

Medics transported Wells to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died.

Witnesses told investigators Perkins damaged Wells’ vehicle with a blunt object before Perkins went into an apartment and came back with a knife, according to court documents.

“Perkins began stabbing the tires of the victim’s vehicle, deflating them,” an affidavit read.

Wells came outside and reportedly asked Perkins why he was slashing his tires.

When Perkins turned toward him, Wells backed up and fell to the ground. Perkins then stabbed Wells several times, according to the affidavit.

Perkins was still on the scene when police arrived. Officers arrested him and booked him into the Montgomery County Jail.

Perkins is scheduled to be arraigned in municipal court Wednesday afternoon.