Charter amendments to go back before voters in West Carrollton

“These amendments were approved by voters; however, due to an administrative error in complying with the statutory public notice requirements they did not take effect on Jan. 1, 2026 as we had anticipated,” said Amber Holloway, city manager of West Carrollton.

The proposed charter amendments were passed by voters in November with 59.49% of the vote, according to the city.

State law requires that voters be notified of charter amendment changes a certain number of days prior to the election, Cheryl Hardy, public relations for the city, previously told the Dayton Daily News.

This is similar to notification requirements for meetings, public hearings and other government functions. West Carrollton caught the error and self-reported it to the Montgomery County Board of Elections, she said.

The charter amendments are mostly administrative or clerical changes: where the city can post ordinances, purchasing language for the city manager, who may serve as law director, and tweaking definitions of vacant council seats.

“These amendments focus solely on internal organizational and procedural updates within city operations and will not affect residents or delay city services,” according to a previous statement from West Carrollton.

London Bishop contributed to this story.