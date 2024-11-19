Chicken Salad Chick hopes for mid-December opening in Centerville

The restaurant will occupy 2,800-square-feet of the mixed-used development’s newest building at 5264 Cornerstone North Blvd. The 10,000-square-foot space described as the “Shoppes at Cornerstone IV” is the final retail building being developed on the property.

This news comes a year after the Southern-inspired, fast-casual chicken salad restaurant, started bringing its products to Dayton. The company’s Mason restaurant, located at 6209 Snider Road in the Snider Commons shopping center, hosted a series of pop-up, delivery events.

Chicken Salad Chick has more than a dozen flavors of chicken salad made fresh from scratch daily. Customers can get anything from traditional, savory or spicy chicken salad to fruity or nutty chicken salad. Th most popular is the Classic Carol featuring all white meat shredded chicken, finely minced celery, mayonnaise and the brand’s secret seasoning.

The restaurant also has fresh sides, soups, salads and desserts, including a white chocolate layer cake.

Chicken Salad Chick will join Mi Cozumel in the Shoppes at Cornerstone IV. Danielle Kuehnle, senior vice president of sales and leasing at Oberer Realty Services, confirmed the Mexican restaurant has signed a lease and said they anticipate them to start construction in 2025.

MORE DETAILS

Chicken Salad Chick will be open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The grand opening will include free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests and a week full of giveaways.

The Centerville restaurant believes in giving back to its community. During a friends and family invite-only event, the restaurant will collect donations for the Dayton Foodbank. A check will be presented to the foodbank on the morning of the restaurant’s grand opening.

For more information and updates, follow the Centerville restaurant’s Facebook page (@ChickenSaladChickCentervilleOH).

Previously reported information from Staff Writer Eric Schwartzberg was included in this report.