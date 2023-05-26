Chief: No working smoke alarms at Tipp City house that caught fire

Heavy smoke was visible Thursday afternoon with fire pushing out of the living room and into the attic when crews responded to a Tipp City house fire.
The fire was reported shortly before 2:30 p.m. in the 7000 block of Peters Road.
The resident noticed the fire and got out safely and called for help using her lifeline alert system, according to a released statement from Cameron Haller, Tipp City chief of emergency services.
However, crews did not find any working smoke detectors after the fire that displaced the resident, who was taken to a local hospital as a precaution for evaluation, Haller said.
There were no injuries reported.
The fire is accidental, likely caused by overloaded electric extension cords, Haller said. Damages are estimated at $15,000 to the property and $65,000 to the contents, the chief said.
Bethel Twp., Vandalia and West Milton fire departments assisted, and crews were on scene for about two hours.
About the Author