Child dies in Warren County pond drowning

A 4-year-old child is dead after they drowned in a pond in Deerfield Twp. on Saturday afternoon.
Crews responded to reports of a drowning around 4 p.m. at apartments near Waters Edge, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff office said crews attempted to save the child, but were unsuccessful.
The child was pronounced dead at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.
The investigation is ongoing.
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