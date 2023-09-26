Child injured in crash involving law enforcement in Harrison Twp

A child was injured in a crash that involved a member of law enforcement Monday evening in Harrison Township.
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records, the crash was reported at 7:54 p.m. at the intersection of E. Nottingham Road and N. Main Street.
Although records were unable to confirm whether the member of law enforcement involved was a deputy with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, they did confirm that a medic took a person from the scene to Dayton Children’s Hospital.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
