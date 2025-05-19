Child seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle in Clayton Saturday afternoon

A 9-year-old child was hit by a vehicle in Clayton Saturday afternoon.
Crews responded to reports of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Cheri Lynne Drive and Takisa Circle around 12:47 p.m., according to a crash report from the Clayton Police Department.
The report stated a child on a black bicycle was traveling eastbound on Takisa Circle and did not stop at the posted stop sign. The child was then hit by a 2018 Jeep Compass coming southbound on Cheri Lynne Drive.
The child was transported to Dayton Children’s Hospital with suspected serious injuries.
No other injuries were reported.
In Other News
1
Coroner: Man found in wooded area in Harrison Twp. died by suicide
2
Coroner rules death of man found near Miami Twp. Lowe’s an accident
3
Bushido Ramen Shop to open this week in Kettering
4
3-year-old, 2 adults rescued from river after boat sinks in Tipp City
5
NATO explainer: Why the parliamentary assembly is coming to Dayton and...
About the Author