Christopher’s Restaurant & Catering relocating to Valley Pike in Riverside

Last month, Christopher’s owner David Krites sold the Linden Avenue building to 7 Brew developers, with plans to transition the restaurant and catering company to Valley Pike.

The Valley Pike space was already owned under the Christopher’s umbrella, operating as a full-service event venue called The GEM by Christopher’s.

“As part of its next phase of intentional growth, Christopher’s is consolidating its primary production and dining operations at its Valley Pike facility, formerly known as The GEM by Christopher’s,” Krites said in a press release announcing the move this week.

“Effective immediately, the company is transitioning the facility’s identity back to its original and formal name: Christopher’s Restaurant & Catering,” Krites continued in the release. “The iconic Christopher’s Restaurant & Catering sign will be relocated at the site, reinforcing the location as the company’s flagship dining, catering, and production hub.”

Beginning this month, Christopher’s will offer weekly “dining experiences,” with Wednesday and Friday “theme dinners,” rotating menus, and select Sunday brunch offerings, the release details.

Krites said he hopes to expand the business further in the future by exploring additional venue locations to support the hosting of even more private events, weddings, and community gatherings.

“Our focus is growth with purpose,” Krites said. “We’re strengthening the Christopher’s name, expanding our capacity, and building the foundation for what’s next—without losing what made us who we are.”