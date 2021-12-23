Cincinnati Bell to open vehicle repair facility, warehouse, office in Franklin

Cincinnati Bell has closed on a land and building purchase in Franklin this week and is planning to establish a vehicle repair facility, warehousing and office space on Shotwell Drive.
According to the Warren County Auditor’s Office website, the vacant 30,000 square-foot building sits on 5.86 acres at 400 Shotwell Drive in the Franklin Business Park. The building was constructed in 1995 and was previously owned by WBSS Properties, LLC. Cincinnati Bell purchased the property for $2.87 million, and the sale closed on Monday Dec. 20, according to county tax records.
The property was previously occupied by Klockner Pentaplast of America, Inc., and Waytek Corporation, according to county records.
Earlier this month, the Franklin Planning Commission approved a conditional use permit for the proposed facility because a vehicle repair facility is a permitted use in an I-2 industrial zone, according to City Manager Jonathan Westendorf.
In its application for the conditional use permit, Cincinnati Bell committed to the proper handling of vehicle fluids and would be hiring a third-party vendor to haul off and dispose of all such fluids, as well as following all EPA guidelines.
Cincinnati Bell also said it was not seeking to operate a gasoline service station on the site, according to the application.
In addition, Cincinnati Bell said they intend to service three to five vehicles a day, with approximately two-thirds of the repairs being minor in nature, according to the application.
Westendorf said the facility would be responsible for about 150 vehicles that would be assigned to use this repair facility in Franklin.
Joe Lockett, director of corporate real estate for Cincinnati Bell, said the date to open the new facility had not been determined. He said they are still planning out the space usage for the building.
Cincinnati Bell also recently announced that it will open a Dayton retail store and business office at 230 Webster St., in the former Barry Staff headquarters.
About the Author