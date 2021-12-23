Cincinnati Bell to open vehicle repair facility, warehouse, office in Franklin

Cincinnati Bell also said it was not seeking to operate a gasoline service station on the site, according to the application.

In addition, Cincinnati Bell said they intend to service three to five vehicles a day, with approximately two-thirds of the repairs being minor in nature, according to the application.

Westendorf said the facility would be responsible for about 150 vehicles that would be assigned to use this repair facility in Franklin.

Joe Lockett, director of corporate real estate for Cincinnati Bell, said the date to open the new facility had not been determined. He said they are still planning out the space usage for the building.

Cincinnati Bell also recently announced that it will open a Dayton retail store and business office at 230 Webster St., in the former Barry Staff headquarters.