Juvenile in custody after Little Miami Middle School threat, district says
City, Kettering schools to renew tax-sharing deal on business tax breaks

Local News
By
53 minutes ago

KETTERING — An income tax-sharing deal for businesses and jobs is being considered for renewal between Kettering City Schools and the city of Kettering.

The five-year agreement updates an existing deal the city has with the school district, according to Kettering Economic Development Manager Amy Schrimpf.

It would include job creation projects in enterprise zones, sharing income tax revenues 50/50 above the first $25,000 in income tax received, city records show.

A measure set to go before city council Tuesday night states Kettering wants to “work in a cooperative manner” with the school district “on all tax abatements involving new job creation to offset potential property tax revenue losses to the school district.”

Enterprise zones are designated areas of land in which businesses can receive tax exemptions on eligible new investment, according to the Ohio Department of Development.

The tax-sharing “will not be implemented for job retention agreements since there will not be any new income tax received by the city,” according to a draft of the agreement. “The maximum level of abatement for any job retention project will be 50%.”

The deal would end Sept. 30, 2027, unless terminated by mutual agreement, that document states.

