City may sell land near Deeds Point for new $25M school this week

Ryan Ernst, director of The Connor Group’s Kids and Community Partners effort, said Monday that the Greater Dayton School will be built in the current parking lot and baseball diamond outfield area of the property. The school plans to begin operations in some location in fall 2022.

“We’re not anticipating being in the school building when we open. We’ll either be slightly off site or on-site in trailers,” Ernst said. “The plan would be to move in over winter break or spring break. We want to do it correctly as opposed to fast.”

City documents say The Connor Group will invest $25 million in the school project, which will also include an athletic track area. Ernst said details of the athletic area are still in the works.

A memo from Todd Kinskey, the city of Dayton’s director of planning and community development, said the project will also include a $1 million public park to honor Col. Edward Deeds, for whom the point is named.

Deeds was an early 20th century engineer and inventor who served as president of the National Cash Register Co. He founded DELCO Labs along with Charles F. Kettering, and partnered with the Wright brothers in early airplane manufacturing.

Ernst said the new park area will be north-northwest of the school building, which is toward the current dog park area.

The city plans to use the $250,000 proceeds of the sale for construction of a new dog park, among other improvements, Kinskey wrote. The location of the new dog park was not included in Kinskey’s memo.

Some people who use Deeds Point Dog Park previously raised concerns about how the construction of a new school might impact the park.