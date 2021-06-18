City of Dayton announces plans to acknowledge Juneteenth holiday

“The City of Dayton understands the value of acknowledging Juneteenth as a holiday to commemorate the liberation of enslaved African Americans,” said Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley. “While this is a moment for celebration, we must also acknowledge how much work we still have to do to live up to our country’s founding ideals. As a city, we take this as an opportunity to redouble our commitment to racial justice and to ensure that Black Daytonians have the opportunity to thrive.”

The city administration is working with employee labor unions to negotiate floating holiday for this year and to recognize Juneteenth as an annual city holiday beginning next year.