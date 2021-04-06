City rejects vinyl siding request for Cornerstone of Centerville apartments

CENTERVILLE – The city has voted to reject a builder’s request to construct apartments at Cornerstone of Centerville North with facades made largely of vinyl.
Centerville City Council by a unanimous vote reached that decision Monday night on a plan by Treplus Communities to change the prominent façade material from wood to vinyl.
Treplus has plans for the 110-unit Dogwood Commons apartments at Cornerstone of Centerville North, a 156-acre mixed-use development off Wilmington Pike near Interstate 675.
Council’s decision came after legal advice that a vinyl amendment would set “precedent” for Phase IV of Cornerstone of Centerville North and a neighboring developer said it would hurt property values.
Treplus sought the change primarily because of increasing lumber costs since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, a company representative had told council.
Centerville officials had earlier “concluded that vinyl is inconsistent with the city’s comprehensive plan and the Cornerstone Development Agreement,” city records show.