Clark State, Xenia open school for 911 dispatchers as region faces shortage

The six-week, hands-on training will prepare individuals to step into one of the most vital roles in emergency response, the school said in an announcement, training in industry protocols, de-escalation techniques, and legal and ethical responsibilities.

Students will also gain experience with CAD systems, radio operations and NG911 platforms. The program also features realistic simulations that mimic real-life scenarios.

Upon program completion, participants will be prepared for employment in local, regional and national 911 centers, a job that could pay between $25-$35 an hour, said Erin Neely, Clark State assistant director of workforce.

“911 operators are the first point of contact in a crisis and they play a critical role in saving lives,” Neely said. “This academy ensures individuals who complete the program are fully prepared to step into their role and ready to serve with skill, confidence and professionalism.”

Tricia Balonier, Emergency Communications Administrator for the city of Xenia said that the partnership with Clark State brings critical visibility and support to the profession.

“This class is important because many are unaware of the 911 Dispatch Communications career path available in their local communities,” Balonier said. “As the true ‘first’ first responders, communications operators play a critical role in assisting callers during their most urgent and often life-threatening moments.”

Communications training officers often work significant overtime due to staffing shortages, Balonier added, something this program with Clark State is designed to alleviate.

“There is a new reality when it comes to employing people in the public safety field and it is important to get the right people the right training so that they feel equipped to handle the demands of the job, make critical decisions under pressure, and provide effective, compassionate service to the communities they serve,” she said.

MORE DETAILS

The 911 Communications Dispatch Academy will run from Oct. 27 to Dec. 10 at the Clark State Xenia Campus, 334 Progress Drive. The program cost is $2,000 and participants must be at least 18 years old with a high school diploma or GED.