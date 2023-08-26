Clay Mathile dies; Iams pet food billionaire, Dayton-area philanthropist

Clay Mathile, the former owner and CEO of the Iams pet food company, and a longtime Dayton philanthropist, died Saturday surrounded by family, according to a statement from the Mathile family.

He was 82.

“Clay was a visionary leader, impassioned philanthropist, devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He profoundly changed the lives of many through his generous heart, his entrepreneurial spirit, and his unwavering belief in others,” the family said in a statement.

Mathile bought part ownership in Iams in the 1970s, then became full owner in the early 1980s. According to past Dayton Daily News coverage, Mathile grew The Iams Company to a point where it held a 5.7% share of the U.S. pet food market. He eventually sold Iams to Procter & Gamble for $2.3 billion.

Mathile founded the Aileron nonprofit and was heavily involved in Dayton-area causes. A statement from Aileron Saturday said, “As we reflect on Clay’s life, we remember his words: ‘My hope for Aileron is that it will forever meet the needs of future generations of entrepreneurs, practicing what it preaches — using professional management to guide its mission and shape a brighter future for our communities. Dream no little dreams … for they have no magic to move men’s souls.’ "

The Mathile family said Saturday that Mathile is survived by his wife, MaryAnn; his children Cate and Don Laden, Tim and Lynn Mathile, Mike and Michelle Mathile, Tina Mathile, Jennifer and Pat Prikkel, his 15 grandchildren and their families; and his one great-grandchild.