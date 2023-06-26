Clayton bridge reconstruction project approved; construction set for next spring

The Montgomery County commission has approved a nearly $390,000 bridge reconstruction for Clayton that will shut down a portion of Wenger Road in Clayton next spring.

The Montgomery County Engineer’s Office spearheaded the design of the project, which will completely replace the superstructure of the bridge that rests above Moss Creek between Hoke Road and Union Boulevard north of Interstate 70.

Near the construction is farmland and residential property, as well as a few businesses, according to the engineer’s office.

The bridge was built in 1988 and carries two lanes of traffic. The structure has seen significant deterioration in major components, according to the engineer’s office.

A waterproof membrane on the south side of the bridge has begun falling off or is completely worn away in parts.

Other work planned for the project is patching and sealing work on pavement and drainage improvements.

Construction is expected to cost $389,800. Costs related to right-of-way have not yet been determined, according to the engineer’s office.

The engineer’s office received $195,000 in grant funding from the Ohio Department of Public Works that will go toward the project.

The engineer’s office expects construction will begin next March. The office will utilize a detour for roughly two months.

Huls Drive will be accessible from the west, and Deeter Drive and St. Paul Church will be accessible from the east.

The engineer’s office will post a notice sign 21 days in advance of the closure.

A pedestrian bridge that stretches south of the project area over Moss Creek will not be impacted by this project, according to the engineer’s office.