Clayton nightclub loses liquor permit over COVID-19 health violations

The Ohio Liquor Control Commission conducted administrative hearings this week for liquor permit holders cited with violations related to Ohio’s health and safety regulations to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to a release issued Friday by the commission.

Agents from the Ohio Investigative Unit of the Ohio State Highway Patrol on Sept. 18 visited the nightclub at 6504 N. Union Road. RSVP Ultra Lounge was cited for allegedly “allowing persons to engage in disorderly activities,” such as not social distancing; for allegedly allowing drug use; for selling alcohol after the 10 p.m. cutoff; and for allowing on-site consumption of alcohol after 11 p.m.