Clayton nightclub loses liquor permit over COVID-19 health violations

The RSVP Ultra Lounge in Clayton lost its liquor permit over COVID-19 health violations.
The Ohio Liquor Control Commission conducted administrative hearings this week for liquor permit holders cited with violations related to Ohio’s health and safety regulations to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to a release issued Friday by the commission.
Agents from the Ohio Investigative Unit of the Ohio State Highway Patrol on Sept. 18 visited the nightclub at 6504 N. Union Road. RSVP Ultra Lounge was cited for allegedly “allowing persons to engage in disorderly activities,” such as not social distancing; for allegedly allowing drug use; for selling alcohol after the 10 p.m. cutoff; and for allowing on-site consumption of alcohol after 11 p.m.
Gov. Mike DeWine issued an order on July 30 that states establishments must stop selling alcoholic beverages at 10 p.m. and that any drinks must be consumed by 11 p.m.
Employees also hindered an inspection on Aug. 2, according to the release.
As a result of the alleged violations, the liquor control commission found the permit holder in violation based on evidence presented and revoked the nightclub’s liquor permit, effective Nov. 27.