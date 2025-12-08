Clerk of Courts Foley pleads guilty to misdemeanor charges, felony counts dropped

Visiting Judge Jonathan Hein said Foley’s actions demonstrated poor judgement.

“You know, everyone in the room knows, what you did, you clearly shouldn’t do,” Judge Hein said to Foley in a small courtroom at the Montgomery County Common Plea Court.

The charges come with $2,000 in fines levied against Foley, as well as court costs that must be paid within 24 months. Hein also put Foley on 24 months of community supervision and suspended up to 180 days in jail. Foley will also have to serve 40 hours of community service and undergo ethics training.

Foley’s criminal trial was scheduled for this week. This conviction effectively cancels that trial.

This is a developing story and will be updated.