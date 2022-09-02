Collier recognized for leading Dayton, Springfield and Butler County newspapers

Path Forward reporting has explored challenges and solutions around topics like the region’s economy, Dayton Public Schools and K-12 education, the opioid epidemic and more.

Likewise, the recently launched Community Gems initiative celebrates the people making big and small differences in our community.

And she positioned Cox First Media to provide a robust suite of digital advertising solutions customized to meet advertisers’ needs.

Reporting by Cox First Media newspapers is recognized as some of the best in Ohio. This year, the papers won more than a dozen awards from the Society of Professional Journalists in Ohio, as well as awards from the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors Association.

But more importantly, the organization’s reporting has served the community. It has led to changes in state law, including making child marriage illegal in Ohio, improving crime victims’ access to state aid programs, and tightening social safety nets.

Recent reporting helped the community rebuild itself after the COVID-19 shutdown and the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes. It provided needed information about the Oregon District shooting in Dayton, as well as a place for trusted information about the security of local elections and voting.

Cox First Media newspapers were a reliable source of needed information during the COVID-19 pandemic, including reporting on Ohio’s unemployment system, how people can keep their families safe, and how government aid is being used.

Collier told Editor & Publisher that today’s newspapers are well positioned to stay tomorrow’s top source of local news.

“That’s because we have an established subscription business model and credibility as news worth paying for,” Collier said.