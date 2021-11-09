Collision sends pickup, SUV into Darke County house

Philip Baum, 82, of New Paris stopped his red 2017 Ford pickup at the stop sign on Hogpath Road but failed to yield the right of way just before 1:30 p.m. when he traveled across U.S. 127, according to a preliminary investigation from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

Baum’s pickup struck the driver’s side of a 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe headed north on U.S. 127 driven by 67-year-old Michael O’Mara of Hartford City, Indiana.