Collision sends pickup, SUV into Darke County house

A pickup truck and sport-utility vehicle smashed into a house Tuesday after they collided at the intersection of U.S. 127 and Hogpath Road in Neave Twp., Darke County.
Philip Baum, 82, of New Paris stopped his red 2017 Ford pickup at the stop sign on Hogpath Road but failed to yield the right of way just before 1:30 p.m. when he traveled across U.S. 127, according to a preliminary investigation from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.
Baum’s pickup struck the driver’s side of a 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe headed north on U.S. 127 driven by 67-year-old Michael O’Mara of Hartford City, Indiana.
The impact forced both vehicles off the road on the northeast corner of the intersection, where they struck a residence.
No one was inside the house at the time of the crash, the sheriff’s office said.
Baum, his passenger and O’Mara suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and were taken to Wayne Health.
About the Author