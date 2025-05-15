Comedy podcast gains exposure, bigger audience

“It’s got a lot more listeners … I think our listeners are real comedy fans and movie nerds,” he said. “We’re now distributed by Cincinnati Public Radio, so that’s a big move for us, and we’re kind of at the beginning of what we’re going to do with them.”

For those who haven’t listened to the podcast, the concept can be a little difficult to grasp. The podcast takes movies that are already written and has them rewritten by some of the best comedy writers in the business. The new script is voiced by a famous actor or comedian. The script is played while a host and other comic or actor listen and give commentary. And then there is an interview segment that involves improvisation.

That’s a lot of moving parts for a podcast, but Levinson said it’s been one of his most fulfilling projects for him because he loves the collaboration that the project entails. He can keep his connects in the entertainment world, but working on a project he loves.

“I enjoy writing for the podcast more than probably anything I’ve written before because I can do what I want with it,” he said. “There’s something to be said for writing a joke that millions of people see and is quoted. That’s cool. But I want to write what I think is funny. What I offer the writers is what I want for myself, which is why I think it’s so fun doing it.”

Andy Richter was the host for the first two seasons. The third season saw a transition period where Levinson stepped in to host. This fourth season has comedian and musician Dave Hill as the host. Kevin Carter, from Black Box Improv, has been part of the podcast since the beginning as a co-host. He is now a co-producer and interviewee, which allows his to use his improv skills.

“I’ve grown a lot,” Carter said. “There are certain elements involving timing and making things make sense, you know exploring the world being created. Keep it funny but also make it seem real. You are supposed to think this is a real interview. I have to be open to whatever comes out of their mouths.”

Carter said working with so many different actors, comedians and improvisers in the entertainment industry has been one of the biggest perks of working on the podcast. He also said that the professionalism with how it’s created is one of his favorite parts of the project.

“Everyone knows their role,” Carter said. “I’m working with so many people in LA. I get to show the entertainers my abilities and them telling me I did great. I get to do what I love. I could do this all day every day. Some days are three hours long and I’m not tired.”

Carter said he believes they are truly doing something no one else has done and would like to expand the pool of actors involved and the audience. One way to do that is through live shows. Levinson said that at this year’s Yellow Springs Film Festival in October is celebrating Rod Sterling and saw an opportunity.

“We thought why don’t we novelize some episodes of ‘The Twilight Zone’,” he said. “That’s what we’re going to do. It might be like a more of a table read. Michael Ian Black is going to be there, but I think we’ll be doing a mix of narration and improv.”

Currently, the podcast is novelizing “Dirty Dancing,” but Levinson said that they have the next two seasons already planned. The movies they will do include “The Dark Knight” and “Terminator 2.” While Levinson loves doing the podcast, it still hasn’t made any money. Everyone working on the podcast has been working for free, and Levinson has even lost money for things he’s needed.

“The only bad thing for me about the podcast is that I can’t pay these people what they deserve,” he said. “It would be great to get to a place where we get paid and we have sponsors.”

To listen to any of “The Novelizers” podcast, visit www.cinradio.org.