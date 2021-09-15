dayton-daily-news logo
COMING SOON: Dave Chappelle’s comedy club in Yellow Springs moving ahead

A rendering of Dave Chappelle's Comedy Club, given to the Yellow Springs Planning Commission Tuesday night.
A rendering of Dave Chappelle's Comedy Club, given to the Yellow Springs Planning Commission Tuesday night.

Local News
By Eileen McClory, Dayton Daily News
38 minutes ago

Dave Chappelle’s planned restaurant and comedy club in Yellow Springs earned unanimous approval from the Yellow Springs Planning Commission on Tuesday night and will move forward with construction.

According to the plans submitted to the Yellow Springs Planning Commission, Chappelle plans to call the restaurant “Firehouse Eatery.”

Chappelle’s company, Iron Table Holdings LLC, bought the former Miami Twp. Fire Station in December. The station is located at 225 Corry Street.

The restaurant and comedy club would sell food and alcohol, according to the plans submitted. There would be both indoor and outdoor seating and separate seating for performances.

Plans for Dave Chappelle's new comedy club in Yellow Springs shared at last night's meeting. Eileen McClory / Staff
Plans for Dave Chappelle's new comedy club in Yellow Springs shared at last night's meeting. Eileen McClory / Staff

Chappelle spoke at the Planning Commission meeting, and he said the club would put the village in a good position to put its best foot forward.

“If we build this thing, the greats will come,” Chappelle said.

He said a lot of local talent wants to climb the ladder, and there are people who are trying to make it who can’t because they live in Ohio.

“I’m trying to make a way for our talents to be showcased as well as my friends’ talents,” Chappelle said.

