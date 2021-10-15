Community Gem: Grace Mannix helps people who’ve fallen on hard times

“For many years she was the face of assistance and service to the poor for our parish almost singled-handedly,” Dvorak said.

Mannix said she likes doing the volunteer work because she sees such need in the area and she enjoys talking to people. She said helping with bills, food and bus passes is just part of what she does.

“I ask them what their needs are and if we are able to help them with their needs,” Mannix said. “I try to give them a listening ear and just let them talk. A lot of them just need to talk.”

Explore See more stories by Lynn Hulsey