Community Gem: Maria Frutiger helps military spouses

“When they are not near their family they can have family away from family,” said Frutiger, 37 of Xenia, who is also active in Blue Star Families. “When somebody’s sick or has baby it can be chaotic or stressful and the meal train is a way to be helpful, to say, ‘I’m here. I care. Here’s a little bit of relief I can offer.’”

Frutiger and her husband, U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Brian Frutiger, have moved eight times during his 20 years in the military and they have been in the Dayton region for almost three years. She homeschools their four children.