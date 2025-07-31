COMMUNITY GEM: Kettering woman inspires with nonprofit consultation and advocacy

“She’s just, always right there, willing to do anything,” Debra Wilson, Moon’s mother said. Wilson nominated Moon as a Dayton Daily News Community Gem.

As a military spouse, Moon said her career had different twists and turns. In 2017, she created her own nonprofit called the Humane Education Coalition (HEC).

In 2022, HEC was acquired by a large educational institution. In the same year, Moon and her husband moved back to Dayton to be closer to their families.

Her nonprofit’s mission was to offer resources in teaching tools to organizations around the world that taught about human rights, social justice, environmental ethics and animal protection issues.

By serving in the AmeriCorps for two years after high school, Moon said through volunteering, it led her to pursuing a career in the nonprofit sector.

“It was just the ‘Ah-hah’ moment for me to be like, ‘Wow, I can’t believe I could do this for the rest of my life,’” Moon said. She said couldn’t wait to give back in a meaningful way.

With over 20 years of experience in nonprofit consulting, Moon said she’s worked to assist nonprofits of all sizes with challenges such as internal leadership and growth opportunities.

She’s worked to assess areas where an organization could use solutions when a challenge arises. She said there’s no timeline when working with nonprofits. The feedback she has received is that additional assistance and an extra set of eyes on things has always been helpful.

Moon’s mother taught her how to garden, a skill she’s carried with her. From teaching community gardening skills to youth with AmeriCorps to becoming a Master Recycler and Master Gardner through the Ohio State University Extension.

Today, she’s teaching environmental education to youth at Habitat Environmental Center and serving on the EcoFEST committee, while serving on the board of directors at Waste-Free Dayton, helping to provide solutions for a more sustainable future for the region.

At Aullwood Audubon, she’s involved in a program called Aullwood READS for elementary students that integrates literacy skills with nature-themed lessons.

“We’re exploring nature and just getting hands on,” Moon said. “Learning more and developing our respect and reverence for all living things, which is a really, really, important thing for me as an educator.”

Moon is the president of the board of directors at Ohio Animal Advocates, a statewide organization that advocates for policies to protect animals, ensuring humane laws. As Ohio’s primary policy organization for all types of animals, the OAA’s work is focused on animal protection.

“We do a lot of education and outreach,” Moon said. “Which is really my passion, my passion is humane education.”

Once on the board for Gem City Kitties and Gem City Vet, Moon currently advises the organization, helping homeless cats and kittens find homes while providing low-cost veterinary services.

Supporting NAMI Montgomery County, Moon is on the NAMIWalk committee, an organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for people with mental illness.

“Having the opportunity to assist as a member of the planning committee for this important event to help raise awareness and funds for our region’s mental awareness organization is a really big deal to me,” Moon said.

Twice a month, Moon volunteers at a senior-living facility in Kettering and teaches chair yoga. She became a registered yoga instructor in 2021 and felt a calling to give back to others through yoga at no cost.

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

Moon said challenges such as stress can affect everyone at all ages. She likes to practice box breathing, meditation and mindfulness in her chair yoga classes.

“We just try to create a very inclusive, safe space where everyone can practice at their comfort level, no one is pressured to do anything they don’t want to do or they feel safe doing,” Moon said.

Her mother attends the chair yoga classes.

Moon received her Bachelor of Science in humane leadership from Duquesne University and is working to earn her Master of Arts in Nonprofit Management at Antioch University.

“Megan can be counted on to be there, working to make the world a better, kinder, more peaceful place,” Wilson wrote in Moon’s Gem nomination.