COMMUNITY GEM: Local woman encourages young business professionals in Dayton

Alainna Haupt nominated Mollette. She said Halee not only connects with people, but she encourages others to attend local events and to spend time in downtown Dayton. “Halee is truly one of those people that is making the Dayton region a better place. I know Halee through her time on the Generation Dayton Committee through the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce, and while working with her, I have been inspired to get involved in my local community and volunteer and attend events in the region,” said Haupt of her Community Gem nominee. As an associate director of marketing strategy at Lunne, Mollette collaborates with clients and the Lunne team to lead, develop and execute the strategic vision for every project. She has worked at Lunne for three-and-a-half years.

“Halee is involved in the Dayton region and recently moved downtown to live closer to the community she is invested in. Apart from the Generation Dayton Committee, she serves on the Women’s Board of Dayton Children’s. She is dedicated to her career, hardworking and kind. Everyone who knows Halee agrees, she is a community gem,” Haupt said.

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

She said Mollette is a strong leader, who inspires other early career professionals by making sure they are engaged and encouraged.

“If you need a friendly face, or you want to know anything about Dayton, she’s the person to go to for advice, or if you’re looking for something to do, she’ll share what’s going on,” Haupt said.

Mollette said being named Community Gem “is such an honor.” She calls herself “a mini transplant,” who grew up in the Miami Valley area in Pleasant Hill, a village outside of Troy.

“I came to Dayton and went to Sinclair Community College for two years, and then, I transferred to Wright State University, and I never left the area after that. I fell in love with Dayton,” said Mollette. “I always wanted to be in a big city, especially after growing up on a farm in small town America. So, I was really wanting to get out into a big city, and I did not need to once I got to Dayton. It had everything I needed and more.”

This year, Mollette is serving as the chair of the Generation Dayton Committee. This is her last year as a committee member, but she still plans to stay involved. Mollette joined the committee in 2021, and she said it is one of the big reasons she fell in love with Dayton.

“I was able to learn a lot more about the city, experience things that I wouldn’t have otherwise, and meet a lot of people I now call friends,” Mollette said.

She loves working and collaborating with other people. At first, she said she joined the Generation Dayton Committee to make connections and meet people.

“I’ve found it’s a wonderful place for me to make connections and be a connector of people, and that’s what I want to bring to the table,” said Mollette. “I love that the community we’ve fostered is young professionals in the area, how we can connect them, teach them about the community, how they can volunteer with the community and have really exclusive experiences in Dayton.”