Condado Tacos’ 6 new margarita flavors include prickly pear lavender and mango mint jalapeño

New flavors include:

Strawberry Yuzu (a candy-finish twist on citrus and berry)

(a candy-finish twist on citrus and berry) Dragon Fruit Habanero (sweet heat with a habanero sugar rim)

(sweet heat with a habanero sugar rim) Blood Orange Ginger (bold, earthy, and bright)

(bold, earthy, and bright) Prickly Pear Lavender (floral, fun, and wildly unique)

(floral, fun, and wildly unique) Mango Mint Jalapeño (tropical with a gentle kick)

(tropical with a gentle kick) Pineapple Express (juicy pineapple with a sly cinnamon twist)

During the three-week test period, customer favorites included Strawberry Yuzu and Prickly Pear Lavender.

“This lineup doesn’t just elevate the bar program — it transforms it,“ Kahn said. ”Guests showed us they were ready for something wildly different, and these margaritas deliver exactly the kind of experience that makes the unusual your usual at Condado Tacos.”

Margaritas can be ordered by the glass ($9.50), pitcher ($31.50 house or $34.50 signature) or flight ($14 for three 8 oz. pours). Each margarita can also be made zero-proof for $7.

Condado Tacos has two locations near the Dayton region: 4482 Glengarry Drive in Beavercreek and 5070 Deerfield Blvd. in Mason.

For more information about Condado Tacos, visit condadotacos.com or the restaurant’s Facebook or Instagram pages (@condadotacos).