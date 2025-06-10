Condado Tacos’ 6 new margarita flavors include prickly pear lavender and mango mint jalapeño

Breaking: NEW DETAILS: CJ plans to demolish old ‘Ice House’ downtown

Condado Tacos is launching six new, unconventional margarita flavors after a test run in Michigan increased margarita sales by 20%.

“We’re not just launching new margaritas — we’re rewriting the playbook,” said Joe Kahn, founder and chief innovation officer at Condado Tacos.

New flavors include:

  • Strawberry Yuzu (a candy-finish twist on citrus and berry)
  • Dragon Fruit Habanero (sweet heat with a habanero sugar rim)
  • Blood Orange Ginger (bold, earthy, and bright)
  • Prickly Pear Lavender (floral, fun, and wildly unique)
  • Mango Mint Jalapeño (tropical with a gentle kick)
  • Pineapple Express (juicy pineapple with a sly cinnamon twist)

During the three-week test period, customer favorites included Strawberry Yuzu and Prickly Pear Lavender.

“This lineup doesn’t just elevate the bar program — it transforms it,“ Kahn said. ”Guests showed us they were ready for something wildly different, and these margaritas deliver exactly the kind of experience that makes the unusual your usual at Condado Tacos.”

Margaritas can be ordered by the glass ($9.50), pitcher ($31.50 house or $34.50 signature) or flight ($14 for three 8 oz. pours). Each margarita can also be made zero-proof for $7.

Condado Tacos has two locations near the Dayton region: 4482 Glengarry Drive in Beavercreek and 5070 Deerfield Blvd. in Mason.

For more information about Condado Tacos, visit condadotacos.com or the restaurant’s Facebook or Instagram pages (@condadotacos).

